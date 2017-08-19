Nigerians pay last respect to Supreme Court Judge, Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN-CITY–FORMER Supreme Court Judge and head of the Obaseki family of Benin Kingdom, retired Justice, Andrews Otutu Obaseki, was laid to rest at his residence in Benin City yesterday.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is nephew of the deceased, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, Governor Akimwumi Ambode of Lagos state, immediate past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr Achuba Simon, former Deputy Governor of Edo state, Chief Mike Oghiadohme were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Kadiri Adjoto, President of Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie; Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, Honourable Commissioners in the state and other top government functionaries were among the mourners.

The leaders extolled the virtues of the late jurist, saying he would be well missed by Nigerians. The funeral service for the late Justice was held at St. Peters Anglican Church in Benin City.

The mass followed the Service of Songs also held in his honour on Thursday evening at his residence in Benin City.

Delivering his sermon at the Funeral Service , the Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Benin, Rev. Peter Imasuen, said everyone would one day give an account of their stewardship to the Almighty God.

He urged Nigerians to live a righteous life in a manner that will affect the society positively.

Governor Obaseki, said he was grateful to his late uncle for helping to preserve their family values like humility, fairness, hard work, honesty, uprightness, education and discipline.

The governor recalled that his uncle stood for education and announced that the Obaseki family had decided to institute a scholarship scheme for ten members of St Peters Anglican Church, the church the late Justice Andrews Otutu Obaseki attended while he was alive. The governor explained that five of the scholarships would be given to outstanding indigent students in any secondary school in the State, two for students training to become teachers, one for a Priest undergoing training and two for students studying law.

