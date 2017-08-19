Nigerians pay tribute to Stella Adadevoh on her third year death anniversary

Today makes it three years that medical personnel, Dr. Stella Adadevoh, died after she contracted the deadly Ebola disease while trying to prevent its spread in Nigeria. She is celebrated for having curbed a wider spread of the virus by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government. On 4 August 2014, it …

