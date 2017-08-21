Nigerians react to Buhari’s nationwide broadcast

Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings to President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the nation on Monday, two days after he returned from medical vacation in the UK. The speech which did not last up to 10 minutes, addressed issues majorly bordering on security and also the wrong use of social media in spreading fake news. […]

Nigerians react to Buhari’s nationwide broadcast

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

