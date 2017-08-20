Nigerians under attack over death of Ghanaian – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians under attack over death of Ghanaian

Nigerians under attack over death of Ghanaian
Nigerians living in an area of Ghana are reportedly under attack by Ghanaians following the death of one of their own. Published: 32 minutes ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail · Ghanaians allegedly attack Nigerians play. Ghanaians allegedly attack Nigerians.
Nigerians and Ghanaians clash in Ghana, 5 Nigerians allegedly killedNAIJ.COM
Metro Murder Case: 5 Nigerians Killed by Angry Ghanaian YouthsNigerian Bulletin
Xenophobic attack video: Ghanaians allegedly kill five Nigerians to protest citizen's purported murderThe Punch
YEN.COM.GH
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

