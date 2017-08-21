Nigeria’s D’Tigress Basket Ball Team Qualifies For The Quarterfinal Of The FIBA Afrobasket 2017

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have become the first team to qualify for quarterfinals of the FIBA Afrobasket following their 106-72 win over Egypt.

Evelyn Akhator led the Nigerian charge with 24 points and 13 rebounds as Sam Vincent’s side marched to their third straight win.

Jennifer Atonye posted another double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Ezinne Kalu and Sarah Ogoke added 18 and 13 points.

Nigeria’s next match is against Guinea on Tuesday, August the 22nd.

The post Nigeria’s D’Tigress Basket Ball Team Qualifies For The Quarterfinal Of The FIBA Afrobasket 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

