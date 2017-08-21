Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Health Ministry Says Olamide’s ‘Wo’ Video Poses Danger To Public Health

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria has raised the alarm on Olamide’s trending street anthem, Wo!, saying that its visual content poses danger to public health.

VIDEO Premiere: Olamide – Wo!!

The Nigerian government agency on Friday, August 18, took to its verified Twitter account to inform the public that the content of the video (lyrics and visuals) violates the ban on Tobacco advertising, promotion, sponsorship provision of the National Tobacco Control Act 2015.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

While clearing the air, the health agency however did not state if there is a ban in sight.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

In June this year, the Federal Government, through the office of the Ministry of Health, had launched a campaign to ban smoking in public places including motor parks, shopping malls and health care centres.

Tobacco Laws: FG Introduces 9 New Regulations To Limit Smoking In Nigeria

The Health Ministry, in a communiqué, said according to Section 9 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015, once convicted, offenders are liable to a fine of at least N50, 000 and/or six months’ imprisonment.

The post Nigeria’s Health Ministry Says Olamide’s ‘Wo’ Video Poses Danger To Public Health appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.