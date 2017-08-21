Nigeria’s Health Ministry Says Olamide’s ‘Wo’ Video Poses Danger To Public Health

The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria has raised the alarm on Olamide’s trending street anthem, Wo!, saying that its visual content poses danger to public health.

The Nigerian government agency on Friday, August 18, took to its verified Twitter account to inform the public that the content of the video (lyrics and visuals) violates the ban on Tobacco advertising, promotion, sponsorship provision of the National Tobacco Control Act 2015.

The public is informed of the dangerous public health content & violation of Tobacco Ctrl Act 2015 in “Wo” by @olamide_YBNL #ClearTheAir pic.twitter.com/oVlUI976yJ — Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 18, 2017

The content & video contains scenes that violates the ban on Tobacco Advertising, Promotion & Sponsorship provision of the act #ClearTheAir — Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 18, 2017

While clearing the air, the health agency however did not state if there is a ban in sight.

In June this year, the Federal Government, through the office of the Ministry of Health, had launched a campaign to ban smoking in public places including motor parks, shopping malls and health care centres.

The Health Ministry, in a communiqué, said according to Section 9 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015, once convicted, offenders are liable to a fine of at least N50, 000 and/or six months’ imprisonment.

