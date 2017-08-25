Nigeria’s Ibukun Ready For Primeiro D’Agosto’s Title Push

Fit-again playmaker Ibukun Akinfenwa, voted best foreign player in Angola last season, has made a timely return to action for Angolan Girabola league leaders Primeiro D’Agosto’s decisive run of games as the top-flight enters the homestretch.

Ibukun, as he’s fondly called by Primeiro fans, had been on and off for the past five months but has now been declared fully fit by team doctors with just nine games to the end of the season.

“I’m glad to be back now after a long time on the treatment table. I have been certified fully fit and I can also feel it in my bones that I’m ready and raring to go. I feel brand new and I can’t wait to help my teammates to achieve our goal which is to retain the league title,” he began in an exclusive interview with completesportsnigeria.com

Primeiro sit top of the log with 47 points from 21 games, three more than second-placed Petro Luanda who have two games in hand.

Ibukun is optimistic of a title defence and possibly annexing the Cup competition as well.

“We always want to win everything so apart from making sure that we defend our league title, we also want to go as far as possible in the cup games. We have the talent and team spirit to do that,” he said.

Primeiro are in the quarterfinals of the Angolan Cup and are billed to play against fellow Girabola side Academica de Libolo.

Ibukun, 26, also wants Primeiro to do well on the continent after their first round exit this season’s CAF Champions League in the hands of Uganda’s KCCA on a 2-1 aggregate.

“We had hoped to do better in the Champions League but we fell short against KCCA. We can only draw positives from our exit and come back stronger next season. However, to do that, we must wrap up the league title this season,” he concluded.

The Angolan Girabola resumes this weekend after a two-week recess.

