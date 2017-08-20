Nigeria’s oil exports to slip in October – The Punch
Nigeria's oil exports to slip in October
Nigeria's total exports are set to slip in October, possibly to a five-month low, according to loading programmes. Export plans for most grades were showing levels of roughly 1.72 million bpd, compared with 1.88 million bpd in September, according to a …
