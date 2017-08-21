Nigeria’s Second-largest Jobs Site Launches Resource Centre to Aid Career Development









Lagos, Nigeria, August 21, 2017 – Leading recruitment classifieds NGCareers, launches a resource centre on its website for publishers with informative content to reach its graduate user base.

With the resource centre, NGCareers aims to bridge the gap within the Nigerian labour market by providing job seekers with specialized knowledge to boost their capacity.

“As a career platform and not just a job site we are focused on providing career development tools to millions of graduates and experienced professionals and the resource center is one of the several steps we are taking to provide not just job opportunities but also tools and insights to help people advance their careers,” says NGCareers cofounder Paul Eze.

Truth is, it isn’t that there are not enough jobs. The real problem is there are not enough employable talent. Specialized knowledge and skill is what’s lacking in the market and this resource centre is to bridge that gap.

NGCareers with 760,000 registered users and 4,000 employers, packs the second largest pool of job seekers and career professionals in Nigeria.

The free sign-up resource centre enables publishers reach and sell to NGCareers’ users while revenue is shared by both parties.

“Most of the documents, guides and resources in the resource centre are free. We get professionals to publish specific and scarce career and work related documents on an Invite Only basis,” Paul explains.

About NGCareers.com

NGCareers was founded in Enugu in 2009 by two brothers Andrew and Paul Eze, around the notorious ASUU strike period. June 2015 the company relocated to Lagos after a seed investment of $50,000. NGCareers is currently the second-largest jobs and career site after Jobberman based on registered users, web traffic and revenue. The company aims to be the largest talent accelerator in Africa.

Distributed by Enterprise54 PR on behalf of NGCareers.

The post Nigeria’s Second-largest Jobs Site Launches Resource Centre to Aid Career Development appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

