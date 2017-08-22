Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s unity negotiable – IYC replies Buhari

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News

A Niger Delta group, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari over his comment that Nigeria’s unity “is settled and not negotiable.” Buhari, while addressing Nigerians after he returned from his prolonged medical vacation in London, expressed strong views on Nigeria’s continued existence as one nation. The President vowed to resist […]

Nigeria’s unity negotiable – IYC replies Buhari

