Nigeria’s unity not negotiable – Buhari

FOR THOSE agitating for secession from the Nigerian federation, President Muhammad Buhari has said in a strong term that, the unity of the country is not negotiable. The President made this assertion yesterday morning, while addressing Nigerians upon his return to the country after his second medical vacation in London where he spent 103 days. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

