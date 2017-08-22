Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s unity not negotiable – Buhari

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FOR THOSE agitating for secession from the Nigerian federation, President Muhammad Buhari has said in a strong term that, the unity of the country is not negotiable. The President made this assertion yesterday morning, while addressing Nigerians upon his return to the country after his second medical vacation in London where he spent 103 days. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.