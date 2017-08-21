Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s unity settled, not negotiable, says Buhari

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said the unity of the country would not be open to any negotiation. The President, in its first statement to Nigerians since he returned to Nigeria after a 104-day medical vacation in London, added that political mischief makers who were fuelling ethnic violence would be dealt with. Buhari, who said […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

