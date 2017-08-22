Nikola Kalinic Undergoes Medical At AC Milan

Nikola Kalinic has undergone the initial part of his medical ahead of a move to AC Milan.

Italian media report the Fiorentina striker will join on a one-year loan for €5m (£4.6m), with the obligation to make the move permanent for an additional €20m (£18.3).

The striker has been linked with a move away from Fiorentina all summer after scoring 15 Serie A goals last season.

Nikola Kalinic will become Milan’s 11th and potentially last signing of this summer’s transfer window, with the search for another forward likely to be halted by the performances of Italy under-19 forward Patrick Cutrone.

Cutrone was on target in Milan’s 3-0 win at Crotone on the opening day of the new Serie A season, and coach Vincenzo Montella said afterwards he was taking him off the market as a result.

“We have decided to keep him with us,” Montella told Milan TV. “Last year he improved a lot playing with me, and this summer he has impressed me and now we are seeing the results.

“He is performing well but he has to keep calm because the toughest part is about to start: the pressure of being an AC Milan player, the media attention, which I wish wasn’t as overwhelming. He needs to remain calm.”

