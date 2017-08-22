Nigeria: Climate Change – Nimasa to Bar Carbon Emitting Ships From Nigerian Ports – AllAfrica.com
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria: Climate Change – Nimasa to Bar Carbon Emitting Ships From Nigerian Ports
AllAfrica.com
Lagos — The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said it will stop vessels with high amount of sulphur in fuel that allow for emission of carbon monoxide into the air from calling at the nation's seaports. The director …
