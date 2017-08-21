Nine reasons to use direct debit for payments – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Nine reasons to use direct debit for payments
The Punch
As a busy person, you want your clients to pay on time, every time. But late payments do happen, and can count and have a serious impact on your firm's cash flow situation, not to mention wasting hours of credit control time chasing up those late …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!