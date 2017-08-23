NIPCO Plc raises stake in Nigerian fuel retailer









Nigerian fuel distributor NIPCO Plc has bought another 3.23 percent stake in 11 Plc, the fuel retailer formerly known as Mobil Oil Nigeria, for 4.84 billion naira ($16 million) to increase its holding to 70 percent. Nipco’s investment subsidiary in October bought 60 percent of Mobil Oil Nigeria from Exxon Mobil Corp., when the U.S….

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

