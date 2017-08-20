Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NMA reacts to Buhari’s return, urges president to equip Nigeria’s hospitals to UK standard

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has enjoined President Buhari to within the remaining two years of his administration equip Nigerian hospitals to the standard of the hospital where he received medical attention in London. The association expressed joy over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London in United Kingdom. Recall that President Buhari […]

NMA reacts to Buhari’s return, urges president to equip Nigeria’s hospitals to UK standard

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.