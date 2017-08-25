Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Azikiwe university 2017/2018 Business School Admission Form On Sale .

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK Business School (UBS) hereby inform interested postgraduate admission that the institution is  inviting application from qualified professionals of all background who are desirous of acquiring general management education for effective leadership and management in business and government. UNIZIK BUSINESS SCHOOL- INTRODUCTION. UNIZIK Business School (UBS), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra …

