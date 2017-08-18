Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo leaders hold meeting over Anambra governorship election (photos)

IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been pictured in a meeting in Owerri with some Igbo leaders over the November 18th Anambra state governorship election. The Biafran leader who met with members of Ala Igbo International Foundation, are meeting to reach an agreement over his stand on no election in Anambra, and a peaceful way to […]

The post Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo leaders hold meeting over Anambra governorship election (photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

