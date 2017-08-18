Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo leaders hold meeting over Anambra governorship election (photos)

IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been pictured in a meeting in Owerri with some Igbo leaders over the November 18th Anambra state governorship election. The Biafran leader who met with members of Ala Igbo International Foundation, are meeting to reach an agreement over his stand on no election in Anambra, and a peaceful way to […]

