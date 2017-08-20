Nnamdi Kanu recants, insists on Anambra election boycott

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu has said that it is not true that he has shelved his stand to boycott Anambra governorship election. Kanu was at Ekwulobia on Sunday to show solidarity with the people, who lost one of its members in a conflict between the members of […]

Nnamdi Kanu recants, insists on Anambra election boycott

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

