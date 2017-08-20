Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu recants, insists on Anambra election boycott

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu has said that it is not true that he has shelved his stand to boycott Anambra governorship election. Kanu was at Ekwulobia on Sunday to show solidarity with the people, who lost one of its members in a conflict between the members of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

