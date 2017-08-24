Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu sends strong message to President Buhari – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Nnamdi Kanu sends strong message to President Buhari
NAIJ.COM
Nnamdi Kanu who is the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly comparing the group to Boko Haram. Kanu spoke in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia where he was responding to the call by the …
South-east senators meet Nnamdi Kanu, pledge “peaceful and united Nigeria”Premium Times
Nigeria: Kanu Tells Buhari to Defeat IPOB With Superior Argument, Not GunsAllAfrica.com
IPOB: Kanu speaks on Biafra Security ServiceThe News
Daily Post Nigeria –The Nation Newspaper –TheCable –YNaija
all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.