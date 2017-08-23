Fraudsters circulating forged crude oil allocation letters, says NNPC – The Punch
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday warned oil sector operators about the activities of conmen specialising in circulating forged letters of crude oil allocation with the intent of defrauding unsuspecting buyers or members of the public.
