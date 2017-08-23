Pages Navigation Menu

Fraudsters circulating forged crude oil allocation letters, says NNPC – The Punch

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business


Fraudsters circulating forged crude oil allocation letters, says NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday warned oil sector operators about the activities of conmen specialising in circulating forged letters of crude oil allocation with the intent of defrauding unsuspecting buyers or members of the public.
