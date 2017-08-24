NNPC seeks deeper collaboration on health care development with India

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru has called for a deeper collaboration with India to revitalize the corporation’s 52 clinics across the country. A statement by NNPC Spokesperson, Mr Ndu Ughamadu said Baru made the call on Thursday in Abuja, when he received the Indian High Commissioner, Mr Nagabushana…

