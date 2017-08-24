Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC seeks deeper collaboration on health care development with India

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru has called for a deeper collaboration with India to revitalize the corporation’s 52 clinics across the country. A statement by NNPC Spokesperson, Mr Ndu Ughamadu said Baru made the call on Thursday in Abuja, when he received the Indian High Commissioner, Mr Nagabushana…

