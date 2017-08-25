Pages Navigation Menu

No amount of hatred will hide Buhari’s achievements – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed ‎has claimed that no amount of hatred will erase the tremendous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. The minister made the observation at the opening of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) annual lecture and 25th anniversary of creation of the commission. The minister said it was as […]

