No corps member was killed in Owerri building collapse-NYSC

Posted on Aug 18, 2017

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said no member of the corps was killed in the building collapse in Owerri on Aug. 13. Mrs Bose Aderibigbe, the NYSC Director of Press made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday. She said that there was a need to correct a […]

