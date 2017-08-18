How this educator is keeping refugee children in school in Uganda – PBS NewsHour
|
How this educator is keeping refugee children in school in Uganda
A million South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Uganda over the past year, the U.N. announced Thursday, with many taking up residence at the Bidi Bidi camp, the largest of its kind in the world. When it comes to the educational needs of these …
1 million South Sudan refugees now in Uganda, UN says
One Million Refugees. One Million Needless Tragedies
Gorgeous slam poem honors 1 million South Sudanese refugees who have escaped to Uganda
