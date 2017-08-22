No Men Allowed : I always used sex toys to orgasm- Princess Shyngle – Pulse.com.gh
|
TheNewsGuru
|
No Men Allowed : I always used sex toys to orgasm- Princess Shyngle
Pulse.com.gh
Ghanaian based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle says she likes sex and get her sexual satisfaction by using sex toys. Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, Princess Shyngle revealed that “am single because I feel insecure about guys, though I love …
I become suicidal when disappointed- Princess Shyngle
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!