No Nigerian was killed in Ghana – High Commission

The Nigerian High Commission to Ghana has denied reports that some Nigerians were killed in Ghana. The high commission in a statement on Monday said although there were xenophobic attacks targeted at some Nigerians in Ghana, no one was killed. The foreign mission said the attack was in retaliation to the stabbing to death of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

