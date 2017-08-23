No outbreak of Lassa fever in Kwara – Commissioner
The Kwara State Government has dismissed reports of an alleged outbreak of Lassa fever in the state. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Babatunde Ajeigbe, however told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that only two isolated cases were recorded. Ajeigbe spoke on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.
