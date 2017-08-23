No victor, no vanquished: SeyiLaw also drops apology note to Kemi – Amoré (press release) (blog)
|
Amoré (press release) (blog)
|
No victor, no vanquished: SeyiLaw also drops apology note to Kemi
Amoré (press release) (blog)
Praise God my people. It seems the battle between Kemi Olunloyo and SeyiLaw is over. Earlier, journalist Kemi officially surrendered and gave up on the online war with the comedian. On SeyiLaw's part, he also a apologised in a post. He expressed …
