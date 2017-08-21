No zoning of Anambra APC Governorship election









The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the report on the zoning of the party’s governorship election in Anambra state is false.

The Party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi said it has not taken any of such decision.

“We are committed to providing equal opportunity for all the aspirants to compete freely and democratically at the primaries. All aspirants that have been cleared by the party to contest in the primaries should therefore ignore the misleading report”, the statement said.

Details later….

The post No zoning of Anambra APC Governorship election appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

