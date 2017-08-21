No Zoning of Anambra Governorship – APC

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as false, a report that the party has zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra state to a particular part of the state.

A statement signed Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of APC on Monday, said the party has not taken any such decision.

“We are committed to providing equal opportunity for all the aspirants to compete freely and democratically in the primaries. All aspirants that have been cleared by the party to contest in the primaries should, therefore, ignore the misleading report”, the APC said.

