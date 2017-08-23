Pages Navigation Menu

Nobody died of strange disease in LUTH – CMD

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Prof. Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on Wednesday said nobody died of any “strange disease” linked to Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in the hospital. Bode spoke in a statement in Lagos against the reported death of 13 people in the hospital as a result of HPV.

