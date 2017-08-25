Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollwood Star And Husband Move Into Their New House

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

39 year old mother of 4, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has moved into a new apartment with her family, according to an announcement made on her social media page. Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde, have moved into their newly built home. The actress took to Instagram to make the announcement telling her …

The post Nollwood Star And Husband Move Into Their New House appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.