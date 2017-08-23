Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo Wows In Female Hairstyle (Photo)

Alexx Ekubo is a Nigerian actor and model. He was first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest.

He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the Weekend Getaway. As he captured the picture on his IG handle “If I was Female what would be my name? Lol”

