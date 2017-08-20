Nollywood actor, Ayo Olaiya narrates how he almost lost his eye in an accident – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nollywood actor, Ayo Olaiya narrates how he almost lost his eye in an accident
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nollywood actor, Ayo Olaiya, was involved in a terrible car crash back in April which almost cost him an eye as he survived. Olaiya has now opened up on how he survived the accident and thanked God for sparing his life. My auto accident story was very …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!