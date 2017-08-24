Nollywood Actor Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans (Photo)

Actor, Femi Adebayo is giving out a ram for Sallah .. Who would be the lucky one?

Stand a chance to get a Ram for Sallah for your family.

Do a 30 seconds video mimicking “JELILI” or any skit from the movie “JELILI” and post on your IG page. Tag #JeliliSallahRam #FemiAdebayoSallahram and @femiadebayo Entry closes by 28th of August, 2017.

Entry videos will be re-posted on my page and the video with the highest likes on my page by 6pm, 28th of August, 2017 would be declared the winner. The family would be presented with the Sallah ram anywhere in Nigeria. .

This offer is only valid for Muslims. My Christian fans should also anticipate theirs coming soon.

GOOD LUCK !!

