Nollywood actor, Francis Odega declares support for Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor and comedian, Francis Odega has backed the agitation for Biafra by Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Odega, known for his ‘gerara here’ slang, explained that he was in support of an Igbo nation because the North ordered Igbo out of their region. He said the October 1 …

The post Nollywood actor, Francis Odega declares support for Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

