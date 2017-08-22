Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood Actor Johnpaul Nwadike Shares beautiful Picture of His Twin Sons

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, JohnPaul Nwadike who is a proud father of two handsome boys, has taken to social media to show them off. The actor who gave became a parent in febuary this year with his wife shared the picture online calling his sons kings in the caption. He wrote “Two Kings ?? One kingdom. Baba God …

