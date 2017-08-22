Nollywood actor joins Anambra governorship race

By Dirisu Yakubu

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie‎, Tuesday picked his expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

Yul, son of veteran thespian, Pete Edochie stormed the national office of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) with his army of supporters in Abuja, at about 3:57pm where he picked up the forms.

In a chat with newsmen, the baritone-voice actor cum producer said he joined the race to harness the creative potentials of the youths and the resource-endowment of Anambra to move the state to the next level of development. .

Reduction of poverty rate in the state through wealth ‎and job creation, provision of infrastructure and development of critical sectors in the state, he said would occupy his governance model if elected to govern the state for the next four years.

Confident of his chances, Edochie noted that he was neither scared nor intimidated by the crop of tested politicians in the race to govern Anambra State, stressing that he joined the race, aware that politicians have failed and disappointed the people.

“Politicians have failed us‎. So I am in the race to touch the lives of Anambra people positively. The people are tired of stories,” he said.

The post Nollywood actor joins Anambra governorship race appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

