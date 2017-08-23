Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only child 15-year-old Raymond to sickle cell anemia – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only child 15-year-old Raymond to sickle cell anemia

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi reportedly loses her only child 15-year-old Raymond to sickle cell anemia
Eucharia Anunobi, a talented Nollywood actress, has lost her only child, a 15-year-old boy to sickle cell disease. The news of the death of the young boy was posted by Adekeye E. Tosin on Twitter. 15-year-old Raymond was said to have given up the ghost
