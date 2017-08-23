Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood Actrress Goes N*de on Social Media | Photos

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer has courted yet another controversy after releasing her n*de photos on Snapchat. Nigerian actress, Rosaline Meurer who is alleged to have crashed the marriage of Tonto Dikeh has taken her fans by surprise after sharing her n*de photos on social media. The s*xy shots has left many of her fans drooling. …

