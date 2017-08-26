North Korea fires several short-range missiles as South Korea, US conduct drills – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
North Korea fires several short-range missiles as South Korea, US conduct drills
Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a target-striking contest of the special operation forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) to occupy islands in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on August 25, 2017. KCNA via Reuters. Jack Kim …
North Korea short-range missiles failed after launch, US military says
North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles From Its East Coast
North Korea launches three missiles into sea, heightening tensions
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!