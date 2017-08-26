North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest tests – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest tests
Daily Mail
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday in the continuation of its rapid nuclear and missile expansion, prompting South Korea to press ahead with military drills involving U.S. troops that have angered Pyongyang.
N.Korea tests short-range missiles as S.Korea, US conduct drills
North Korea launches three missiles amid US-South Korea military drills
North Korea launches three missiles into sea, heightening tensions
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!