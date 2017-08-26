North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest tests – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest tests

North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest tests
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday in the continuation of its rapid nuclear and missile expansion, prompting South Korea to press ahead with military drills involving U.S. troops that have angered Pyongyang.
