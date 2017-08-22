North Korea Threatens ‘Merciless Retaliation’ Over US-South Korean Drills – TIME
(SEOUL) — North Korea's military on Tuesday greeted the start of annual U.S.-South Korean military drills with its standard fiery threats, vowing "merciless retaliation" for exercises Pyongyang claims are an invasion rehearsal. North Korea routinely …
