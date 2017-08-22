North Korea’s New Propaganda Video Has Flames, Bombs, And Plenty Of Grave Warnings

Guam is at the centre of the power dispute between Trump and Kim.

The island territory of the United States, situated in Micronesia, was once again the subject of a propaganda video from North Korea this past weekend – and we all know how they luuurve their propaganda videos.

In it, North Korea warned the Trump administration that it should be “keeping its eyes and ears open from now on,” and shows Mike Pence being engulfed in flames and President Trump looking over a field of white crosses with the warning:

“The fate of the sinful United States ends here.”

North Korea also threatened the US with “merciless revenge” for ignoring Pyongyang’s warnings over annual military drills with South Korea, explains The Telegraph.

Translated, the video also warns:

“Americans should live with their eyes and ears wide open. They will be tormented day and night by the Hwasong-12 rockets without knowing when they will be launched. “They will be in jitters.”

Check it:

Titled “What will the cost be for Americans, who are losing sleep at night?”, it includes recent clips from the North Korean news and further reads:

“Since the North gave notice of its Guam attack plan, there has been a commotion at the White House, the Pentagon, on Guam, and on the political scene.”

Easy there, Kim.

Published by the Uriminzokkiri outlet, it’s not the first time Pyongyang has threatened to “envelop” Guam with missiles, reports Washington Post:

Earlier this month, North Korea’s military said it was considering firing Hwasong-12 missiles into the waters near Guam, home to huge U.S. Air Force and Navy bases, and home to “strategic assets” like B-1B bombers. The Hwasong-12 has a maximum range of 3,000 miles, and Guam is only 2,000 miles from North Korea.

Makes sense – we all know North Korea’s missiles are a little lacking in power.

[source:thetelegraph&washingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

