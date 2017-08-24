North West youth groups stage pro-Buhari rally









Hundreds of thousands of youths drawn from the seven North West states staged solidarity a rally in the commercial city of Kano in support of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

The youths in collaboration with Islamic clergymen also held a special prayer session for the President’s safe return from his medical vacation in United Kingdom.

As early as 9 am, the youth groups under the umbrella of The Conference of Patriotic Nigerians (CPN) began to arrive at the Sani Abacha Stadium venue of the event, carrying different placards with various inscriptions in demonstrations of their love and support for President.

On the cards, were captions like “SUG Maitama Sule University, Buhari still deserves our prayers and support, for effective leadership delivery”, “University of Abuja SUG, Buhari still our dependable choice”’.

The prayer sessions was led by Sheikh Falalu Dan Almajiri the chairman committee of Friday Mosques. He conducted two rakat prayers observed by the thousands of people expressing their solidarity to the president.

The crowd later marched on a queue and went on a peaceful procession to Kano state Government House. They marched through Kofa Nassarawa connecting state road, towards the state house roundabout where they were received by the governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The group presented a five-position paper to Governor Ganduje for onward transmission to president Buhari for consideration.

Ibrahim Waya, Secretary General of the CPN, condemned use of hate speeches and the alleged sabotage of president Buhari’s by some All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors, Senators and members of House of Representatives.

The Group lamented that those behind the distraction are bent on sabotaging the good policies being pursuing by President in his move to make live more meaningful.

Receiving the groups, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje thanked the organizers for holding a prayer session and rally in support of president Buhari.

Governor Ganduje however urged the crowd to remain committed in their continuous support for President Buhari and the APC government. He stated that President Buhari has delivered his electioneering campaign by defeating Boko Haram and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He then promised the CPN, to deliver the letter to Mr. President

