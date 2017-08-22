Northern Group Accuses EFCC of Selective Probe

A group, Buhari Northern Youth Awareness Forum (BNYAF) yesterday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of making selective probe.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna, the group said the EFCC in the past two years had targeted the north for its probe of alleged corrupt people, while leaving out the south.

The group’s Coordinator, Muhammad Lawal urged the anti-graft agency to widen the scope of its investigation since all the zones served in the last administration.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari came to power with integrity and a desire to fight corruption at all levels in the country. Therefore, it is very unfortunate that some people entrusted with fighting corruption have compromised on the change agenda of the current administration.

“The corruption in the past administrations were perpetrated by people across the diverse ethnic, regional and religious divides. We believe that the EFCC, under Ibrahim Magu, is being directed by some powerful individuals to derail from the track.

The group further alleged that some lawyers from a particular section of the country have constituted themselves into authority in influencing the EFCC to decide who is corrupt and who is not.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has donated some training and research materials to the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, (ACAN).

ACAN is the training and research arm of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The materials include book copies of a survey on corruption carried out in Nigeria by UNODC, in conjunction with the National Bureau of Statistics and copies of anti-corruption literature and corruption-prevention training manuals.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Northern Group Accuses EFCC of Selective Probe appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

