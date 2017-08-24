Northern Youth Coalition Withdraws “October 1” Quit Notice To Igbos

The Coalition of Northern Groups, under the banner of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, has withdrawn the quit notice it gave to Igbo residents living in the northern part of the country – to leave before October 1.

The withdrawal of the quit notice was announced on Thursday evening by the leaders of the group at a press conference at the Transcorp hotel in Abuja.

The announcement came after a meeting between the group members and the Governor of Borno State, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Mallam Ibrahim Shetima and a former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Kabiru Gaya.

In June this year, the groups issued the quit notice, warning Igbos to leave the region before October 1.

They claimed that their demand was in response to secessionist stance of some pro-Biafran groups, like Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB.

Details later..

The post Northern Youth Coalition Withdraws “October 1” Quit Notice To Igbos appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

